Two-Vehicle Crash Stymies Traffic on Riverhill

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Riverhill on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, January 2, for a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 322, near Fiberboard Avenue, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion-based State Police, and Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 11:23 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report soon.

