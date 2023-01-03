Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80.

Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.

Walter graduated from Union Joint High School in 1960 and attended Clarion State College.

In March 1961 he enlisted in the United States Army.

Walter served three years at Fort Bliss, Texas.

During his time of service he earned Expert Marksman Rifle Sharpshooter award and the Good Conduct Medal, completing studies in the major of Nike University FCS Maintenance.

Walter was honorably discharged at the rank of Private First Class in March 1964.

On September 19, 1964, he married the former Patricia “Pat” Joan Frazer.

They shared 58 years of marriage.

Walter returned to Clarion State College and, in 1979 earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

He then went on to work in the coal mining industry.

In 2004, Walter survived a serious mining accident.

After making a heroic and miraculous recovery, he went on to enjoy his retirement.

He and Pat particularly enjoyed spending nine winters in Florida at The Pines Resort where they made many new friends.

Walter loved playing bocce, bingo and cards as well as being in the sun and sand.

He loved fishing and hunting with family and friends.

Spending time with his grandchildren was always meaningful to him and he leaves behind a legacy of love and family.

Walter was a charter member of Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

Throughout his life, Walter touched many lives.

He spent his life devoted to his family, but most of all deeply loving his Savior, Jesus Christ.

He loved the church and serving others was a big part of his walk with Christ.

Walter was also an active member of the Rimersburg American Legion Post #0454, serving and honoring many veterans.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia Frazer Henry and his beloved children, son, Scot James (Dee) Henry of Knox and daughter, Tricia Jeanine (Phillip) Pezzuti of Summerville.

Bringing further joy to his life were his six grandsons and one granddaughter: Jonathan (Miranda) Pezzuti of Clearfield, Patrick (Angel) Henry of Natrona Heights, Cameron Henry of Turtle Creek, Jesse (Rachael) Pezzuti of Conneaut Lake, Ian Henry of Knox, Jordan Pezzuti of Erie, and Janelle Pezzuti of Youngstown, OH and great grandchildren, Melissa and Hudson Henry.

Additionally, he is survived by his step-mother, Theresa Felton Henry of Tire Hill; his loving siblings, Phyllis Ricker, Pearl (Lee) Hyatt, Lois (Larry) McFadden, Joanne (David) Hosey, and Kevin (Annette) Henry, and a sister-in-law, Margaret-Bessie Henry, as well as a number of special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Walter’s treasured furry friend Manny the cat was also an endless source of stories and entertainment.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Leroy Henry. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion Mission Program, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

