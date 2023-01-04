 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Man Accused of Stealing $150K from Sarver Volunteer Fire Company

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 06:01 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

18838972_1351091111612965_9051862891773313432_n (1)BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of stealing approximately $150,000.00 from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company located in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, by Butler-based State Police, troopers investigated an incident regarding ATM withdrawals that occurred on the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company’s bank account spanning from 2015 to 2022.

According to police, the investigation determined a long-time member of the department and the department’s treasurer, 66-year-old William Richard George, of Tarentum, was responsible for these unapproved transactions totaling approximately $150,000.00.

After the investigation was completed, a criminal complaint was filed through Magisterial District Judge Sue Haggerty’s office.

George was arraigned on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:36 a.m. in front of Judge Haggerty on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 2
– Other Reason Access Device is Unauthorized by Issuer, Felony 3

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.