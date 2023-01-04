Area Man Accused of Stealing $150K from Sarver Volunteer Fire Company

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of stealing approximately $150,000.00 from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company located in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, by Butler-based State Police, troopers investigated an incident regarding ATM withdrawals that occurred on the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company’s bank account spanning from 2015 to 2022.

According to police, the investigation determined a long-time member of the department and the department’s treasurer, 66-year-old William Richard George, of Tarentum, was responsible for these unapproved transactions totaling approximately $150,000.00.

After the investigation was completed, a criminal complaint was filed through Magisterial District Judge Sue Haggerty’s office.

George was arraigned on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:36 a.m. in front of Judge Haggerty on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 2

– Other Reason Access Device is Unauthorized by Issuer, Felony 3

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

