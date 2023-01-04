7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers, mainly after 11am. High near 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightShowers likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday NightRain showers likely before 4am, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridaySnow showers likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
SundayA chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightA chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.
