Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC- Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

Born at Belltown (Piney Twp.), Clarion Co., Pa, on October 2, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard E. and Helen A. Johnston Best.

Following graduation from Union High School at Rimersburg, class of 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army in June 1962 serving three years active duty and completing four years reserve duty.

Mike served two years of duty in Germany, and was Honorably Discharged with rank of Sp/4 and earned the Sharpshooter Medal (M-14) and the Driver/Mechanic Badge with Driver Bar.

Following the military, he was employed by Mashuda Construction as they began building the I-80 in Clarion County.

He then briefly worked for the former Knox Glass Co. at Parker.

Mike then began a forty-five year career with C&K Coal Co. (later RFI Energy) as a blaster and then a drilling and blasting supervisor.

He held any and all credentials required by Pennsylvania for his position.

He was a former member of the United Mine Workers, Society of International Explosives Engineers, and the VFW.

He enjoyed deer hunting with his sons as well as target shooting.

The sons enjoyed Scioto Downs (Ohio) race track and casino with Mike.

He and wife Charlotte loved spending time with their family, but the two also thoroughly enjoyed hitting the road on the motorcycle.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife Charlotte Kinney Best whom he married July 30, 1971.

Also surviving are son Gregory T. Best of Dublin, OH; sisters Shelby Wolfe of Clarion and Sue (Terry) Deitz of Sligo; much-loved grandchildren: Marley, Dylan, and Megan Best, Gregory and Bisha Nolf Syed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved daughter Laurie Chambers, beloved sons Jason Wayne Best and Douglas Lee Chambers, brother Jesse J. Best, and sister Eileen Y Fair.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where funeral and committal service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday with Rev. Dan Myers officiating.

VFW and American Legion Posts will conduct a veteran memorial service at 10:45 AM preceding the funeral.

Interment will be in the West Freedom Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Mike requested memorials be made to St. Jude Hospital – Children Research Center.

