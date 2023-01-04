Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pot Roast

The name of this meal says it all!

Ingredients

1 pound medium red potatoes, quartered

1 cup fresh baby carrots



1 boneless beef chuck roast (3 to 4 pounds)1/4 cup Dijon mustard2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed1 teaspoon garlic salt1/2 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon pepper1/3 cup chopped onion1-1/2 cups beef brothMinced fresh thyme, optional

Directions

-Place potatoes and carrots in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half. Combine the mustard, rosemary, garlic salt, thyme, and pepper; rub over roast.

-Place in slow cooker; top with onion and broth. Cover and cook on low until meat and vegetables are tender, 6-8 hours. If desired, top with minced thyme.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

