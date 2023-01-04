Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pot Roast
The name of this meal says it all!
Ingredients
1 pound medium red potatoes, quartered
1 cup fresh baby carrots
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup chopped onion
1-1/2 cups beef broth
Minced fresh thyme, optional
Directions
-Place potatoes and carrots in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half. Combine the mustard, rosemary, garlic salt, thyme, and pepper; rub over roast.
-Place in slow cooker; top with onion and broth. Cover and cook on low until meat and vegetables are tender, 6-8 hours. If desired, top with minced thyme.
