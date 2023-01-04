Clarion County Sets Re-Organizational Structure for 2023
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the start of a new year, the Clarion County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning to approve a Clarion County Re-Organizational Structure for 2023.
(Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius seated with Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton standing.)
However, the structure seems to be about the same as in 2022 with familiar names throughout the positions and committee appointments named by the commissioners.
Ted Tharan will continue as chairman of the board of commissioners along with Wayne Brosius as vice chair, and Ed Heasley as secretary. Mindy Frampton was reappointed as chief clerk, as well as Gabriel, Ferra PC, of Pittsburgh, as county solicitor.
Areas of responsibility and committee appointments were outlined for each commissioner.
Theodore W. Tharan: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Children and Youth Services (CYS), Communications/Emergency Management, Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), Economic Development, and Northwest Commission.
Wayne R. Brosius: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Airport Authority, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission, Clarion Conservation District, Community Action, Hotel Tax Committee, Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Comm., TAC (NW Planning), and NWPA Job Connect Board.
C. Edward Heasley: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Child Death Review Team, Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force, Clarion County Fair Board, Emergency Food & Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board (Clarion Co. Promise). MH/DD Advisory Board, Penn Soil Council, and Planning Commission (County).
Banks of Deposit for 2023
S & T Bank
Clarion County Community Bank
Top Tier Federal Credit Union
Farmers National Bank
First United National Bank
Northwest Savings Bank
PNC Bank
PLGIT (PA Local Government Investment Trust)
Commissioners’ Meetings, and Salary and Retirement Board Meeting Schedule – 2023
* Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
* Retirement Board is included in the last meeting of each month following the Salary Board.
– January 10
– January 24
– February 14
– February 28
– March 14
– March 28
– April 11
– April 25
– May 9
– May 23
– June 13
– June 27
– July 11
– July 25
– August 10 (Thursday)
– August 22
– September 12
– September 26
– October 10
– October 24
– November 14
– November 28
– December 12
– December 27 (Wednesday)
Work Session Schedule for 2023
Work Sessions are held at 9:30 a.m. before Salary Board.
Board of Prison Inspectors Meeting Schedule – 2023
Meetings are scheduled for the first Friday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room unless otherwise noted.
– January 6
– February 3
– March 3 (Prison)
– April 6 (Thursday)
– May 5
– June 2 (Prison)
– July 7
– September 1 (Prison)
– October 5 (Thursday)
– November 3 (Prison)
– December 1
Election Days for 2023
– General Primary Election Day, May 16
– Election Return Board, May 19
– General Election Day, November 7
– Election Return Board, November 10
