Clarion County Sets Re-Organizational Structure for 2023

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the start of a new year, the Clarion County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning to approve a Clarion County Re-Organizational Structure for 2023.

(Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius seated with Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton standing.)

However, the structure seems to be about the same as in 2022 with familiar names throughout the positions and committee appointments named by the commissioners.

Ted Tharan will continue as chairman of the board of commissioners along with Wayne Brosius as vice chair, and Ed Heasley as secretary. Mindy Frampton was reappointed as chief clerk, as well as Gabriel, Ferra PC, of Pittsburgh, as county solicitor.

Areas of responsibility and committee appointments were outlined for each commissioner.

Theodore W. Tharan: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Children and Youth Services (CYS), Communications/Emergency Management, Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), Economic Development, and Northwest Commission.

Wayne R. Brosius: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Airport Authority, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission, Clarion Conservation District, Community Action, Hotel Tax Committee, Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Comm., TAC (NW Planning), and NWPA Job Connect Board.

C. Edward Heasley: Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Prison Board of Inspectors, Records Improvement Committee, Retirement Board, Safety Committee, Salary Board, Child Death Review Team, Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force, Clarion County Fair Board, Emergency Food & Shelter Board, Family Net Advisory Board (Clarion Co. Promise). MH/DD Advisory Board, Penn Soil Council, and Planning Commission (County).

Banks of Deposit for 2023