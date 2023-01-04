Employee Accused of Misrepresenting Hours Worked, Collects Over $12K

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a report of theft by deception in which an employee misrepresented hours and illegally collected over $12,000.00 in pay.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, January 3, troopers initiated an investigation into an incident of theft by deception that occurred in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on September 8, 2022.

Police say it was reported that a known employee fraudulently misrepresented hours worked and accumulated approximately $12,850.00 in funds.

The victims are listed as a 36-year-old Rimersburg woman, a 27-year-old Tionesta woman, a 28-year-old Clarion woman, and a 47-year-old Crown woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

This story will be updated as additional information emerges.

