Former Washington Twp. Fire Chief Sonny Hoffman Laid to Rest

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Former Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Leonard “Sonny” Hoffman was laid to rest on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.)

Sonny, 84, passed away at his home in Marble on December 29, 2022.

Funeral services, under the direction of Faller Funeral Home, were held on Tuesday morning at Faith Lutheran Church in Venus with Rev. Jake Jacobson presiding.

Sonny joined the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department in 1963, holding the position of Fire Chief and President on multiple occasions.

He has been the Forest Fire Warden for the area for over 50 years.

He spent his life serving the community he loves, mentoring many young firefighters through trainings he would hold himself or setting up with instructors with his great friends Doug Smerkar and Randy Bauer.

Sonny entered the Marine Corps in 1957, serving in the Recon division, earning the rank of Lance Corporal before being honorably discharged.

After several years working as a truck driver, Sonny started his own home building and renovation company–Sandy Ridge Contracting.

Following retirement, he went to work for the PA DCNR as a patrolman and later worked at Bauer Truck Repair as a shop hand.

Sonny was born on November 28, 1938 to Ethel V. Amsler Hoffman and Louis H. Hoffman in Marble, Pa.

On December 15, 1963, he married Verna L. McIntire, and they were married for 57 years until her passing on August 13, 2020.

Sonny is survived by two daughters and a son: Rhonda Massa of Erie, Shelly Titang of Shippenville, and Jason (Dianne) Hoffman of Venus; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sisters and a brother: Carolyn (Nan) Jagelski of Clarion and Linda Griebel of Wichita, Kansas, and a brother, Robert (Bob) Hoffman of Delray Beach, Florida.

He is also survived by sister’s in law Rebecca (Becky) Hoffman of Fryburg, Janet Lacaze of Marble, and Marie Hoffman of Oil City.

He was preceded into Heaven by his wife, Verna, his parents, and step mother Erla Hoffman, sisters; Barbara Kennedy, and Shirley Confer and brothers; Henry (Skip) Hoffman, William (Bill) Hoffman, Randy Lacaze, and Rex Lacaze.

The family requests memorials in Sonny’s name be made to the Washington Township VFD in Fryburg, Pa.

A full obituary can be viewed here.

