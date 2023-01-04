Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson, of New Bethlehem, passed away January 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital.

She was born June 24, 1951 in New Castle, Jamison Hospital.

Dee was known to enjoy good company, a good laugh, and to be surrounded by those she loved the most.

Her career path took her from owning and operating her own bakery, teaching Wilton cake decorating classes, and owning and operating her own successful massage therapy practice.

While operating her massage therapy practice full time, she received many certifications such as Manual Lymph Therapy and Complex Decongestive Physiotherapy just to name a few.

She was noted to say “that continuing education is necessary to stay abreast of the changes in my profession”.

She also was certified in Neuromuscular Therapy, and Sports Massage.

She finally fulfilled her life-long dream of becoming an RN after all of the children left to find their own way in this world.

Dee is survived by her children Heather (Phil) Thompson of Lucinda, Goundy (Jeff) Mayer of Gettysburg, Patrick (Jennifer) Thompson of Polusbo, Washington, and Edward Thompson of Lucinda; grandchildren Lillian, Evelyn, Annabel, and John; brothers Jeff, Jim, and Jon, and sister Patti, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dee was preceded in death by her mother Annabel Brown.

There will be a Memorial Service and End of Life Celebration announced at a later date, when the weather is warmer and all who loved her can gather together.

As requested, she will have her ashes scattered in the ocean, and this will be performed sometime after the End of Life Celebration.

Online condolences may be sent to Dee’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.