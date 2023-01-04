 

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Collides With Another Tractor-Trailer on I-80 in Richland Township

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details regarding a jackknifed tractor-trailer that struck another tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 8:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on Interstate 80, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Kenworth Northwest T680 driven by 38-year-old Jason L. Williams, of Detroit, Michigan, jackknifed and veered off the left shoulder of the roadway.

As a result, the tractor-trailer impacted the front end of a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia that was at rest from a previous crash.

Williams was using a seat belt and was not injured.

There were no injuries associated with this crash, police added.

According to police, Williams was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.


