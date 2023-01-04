Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on December 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.

She was born on March 17, 1972 in Brookville to very proud parents, Ronald L. and Edie C. Myers Fox of Clarion.

Kristina graduated from Clarion Area High School where she was in the choir, show choir and Clarion Singers.

After graduation, she attended Indiana University, Grove City College and graduated from Clarion University with a B.S. degree.

Kristina then worked for Beth Crawford Chiropractic Services.

After working with Beth, she started to work for Fox and Fox, Inc.

There, she put her college years to work, eventually becoming the controller of the company, handling all the debits and credits, plus payroll.

Kristina loved the Lord and going to church.

She was an active member of the Zion Baptist Church in Clarion for 37 years, where she was involved in the musical section.

In her private world, Kristina loved music and playing the piano.

She ended up finding the love of her life and moving to Kilgore, Texas.

At that time, she was still working for Fox and Fox, Inc. remotely.

In her free time, Kristina found her passion, photography.

She learned very quickly how to take pictures and became very good at it.

Kristina then started taking wedding pictures, which was a great success.

During her last year, she became very close with God and studied her bible daily.

Kristina loved to tell her mom her favorite bible verses, one being “God is in Control” and she survived for a year and 2 months.

When she became very ill a month ago, Kristina told her mom she would meet her on the other side (Heaven).

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Stoney Robinson of Kilgore, Texas; her son, Christian J. Shimmons and his wife, Kayla; her daughter, Rona L. Shimmons; a grandson, Levi Shimmons; and an unborn granddaughter, Amira Shimmons, all of Clarion; and her step-son, Ethan Robinson and his wife, Kim, of Nacogdoches, Texas.

Kristina is also survived by her brother, Brian L. Fox and his wife, Heather; her nieces, Grace and Ellie Fox; and her nephew, Brian Henry Lee Fox, all of Clarion; her aunts and uncles, Gary Fox and his wife, Tricia, of Snow Shoe, Mark Fox and his wife, Cindy, of Clarion, Mike Myers and his wife, Dawn, of Ashville, and Connie Schill of Philadelphia; her cousins, Christopher Fox and his wife, Trisha (May) and their children, Malala, Georgia, Cooper, and Kammi, Elizabeth Fox and her children, Ada and Philip “Fergus”, Mason Cramer and his wife, Natalie (Gahm), Fulton Fox and his wife, Loretta (Zeth), Dylan Fox and his wife, Lindsey, and their children, Ophelia and Rowan, and Brock Myers and his wife, Veronica, and their children, Breanna and Gaby.

Kristina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, H. Dick and Wanda Jean Myers; her paternal grandparents, Robert L. and Avanelle Fox; a cousin, Nicholas Fox, son of Mark and Cindy Fox; and many great aunts and great uncles on both sides of the family.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristina’s neighbor, Ms. Judy, for all her help and loving support throughout this difficult year.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the funeral home where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Ketner presiding.

Interment will follow in the Reidsburg Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

