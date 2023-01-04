Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Six Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing at the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” in State College.

Pictured below: Liza Say, of Knox, and Will Craddock, of Clarion, won gold in their mixed doubles division.

Pictured: Brooke Peters, of Shippenville, and Lucas Cherry, of Shippenville, won gold in their mixed doubles division.

Pictured below: Kendra Craddock and Sharon Guth won bronze in the women’s double division.

Eighty-eight picklers from around the Commonwealth, as well as New York and New Jersey, played a total of 192 matches on 13 courts at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre for the second annual tournament on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports that’s described as “small tennis, large ping pong.”

Say, Peters, Cherry, Guth, and the Craddocks all play the game at the Clarion YMCA.

