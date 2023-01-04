Martin C. Richards, 57, of Seneca, passed away at 11:02 P.M. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Shropshire, England on May 5, 1965, he was a son of Jean Richards and the late Val Richards.

He attended school at Teeside Polytechnic, where he received his Bachelor’s degree, and Nottingham Trent University, where he received his Masters of Social Work.

In the early 1990s Martin moved from England to the United States to work at Vision Quest, initially for only six months.

However, his love for the community and the people in it made him stay for thirty years, working with local youth and their families.

After leaving Vision Quest, Martin worked for Family Service and Children’s Aide Society, which included leading the Venango Fatherhood Initiative.

He has spent more than the last decade working at the Regional Counseling Center, first as a therapist with the Transitions Program and most recently as the Executive Director.

Martin was passionate about soccer, or as he called it, “footy,” and he shared this love with as many people as he could.

This included watching Arsenal games on tv, playing in local adult leagues, and coaching youth soccer for many years with ORSA, where he had an instrumental role in its growth.

Martin was a wonderful father, son, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many people throughout the area.

He was loved by many and very well respected in the community.

Surviving is his mother, Jean Richards; his son, Theodore Richards; three siblings, Steve Richards and his wife Julie, Katherine Pearson and her husband Alan, and Andrew Richards and his wife Alison; as well as seven nieces and nephews, James, William, Adam, Emily, Sam, Eve, and Jack.

He was preceded in death by his father, Val Richards.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park Street Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday.

A Time of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

