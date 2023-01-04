Midge Ilene Barlett, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run with her loving husband by her side.

Midge was born in McKeesport on November 7, 1948.

She was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Genevieve A. Stich Verner.

She was a 1966 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a 1967 graduate of Weaver Airline School in Kansas City, Missouri.

In her earlier years Midge had been employed in the reservations department of National Airlines in New York City and Allegheny Airlines in Pittsburgh.

She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Midge was a devoted Christian and had been a long time active member of the former St. Petersburg Church of the Nazarene where she was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for many years.

She served as judge of elections in St. Petersburg Borough for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leroy Samuel Barlett; two sons, Jarrod J. Barlett and his wife, Sarah of Ford City and Earl E. Barlett and his wife, Erin of Parker; her grandchildren who were the light of her life, Leah Barlett and Grace Barlett; a sister, Marianne Verner of Rockland; a brother and his wife, David and Kim Verner of Tuscon, AZ, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mari Rita Clark.

Family and close friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., from Noon-2 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired Methodist pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 81, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

