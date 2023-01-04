Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Christmas Day on Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on January 3, the incident happened around 5:31 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, on U.S. Route 322 near the Interstate 80 overpass, in Clarion Township.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle was traveling east on Route 322, while a 2011 Nissan Altima operated by 62-year-old Robert D. Delancey, of Brookville, was heading west on Route 322.

While passing each other on the I-80 overpass, snow and ice dislodged from the unidentified vehicle and struck Delancey’s vehicle in the top right portion of the windshield.

The impact caused minor damage to the right side mirror, roof, and windshield.

Delancey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the unknown vehicle fled the scene, heading east.

