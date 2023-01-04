 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident on Route 322

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Christmas Day on Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on January 3, the incident happened around 5:31 p.m. on Sunday, December 25, on U.S. Route 322 near the Interstate 80 overpass, in Clarion Township.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle was traveling east on Route 322, while a 2011 Nissan Altima operated by 62-year-old Robert D. Delancey, of Brookville, was heading west on Route 322.

While passing each other on the I-80 overpass, snow and ice dislodged from the unidentified vehicle and struck Delancey’s vehicle in the top right portion of the windshield.

The impact caused minor damage to the right side mirror, roof, and windshield.

Delancey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the unknown vehicle fled the scene, heading east.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.