Sara E. Croyle Covell, 85, formerly of Kittanning and presently of Franklin, died Monday, January 2,2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born on February 22, 1937 in Templeton a daughter of William and Martha Johns Croyle.

She graduated in 1955 from Kittanning High School and spent many years as an Army Spouse.

Settling in Cochranton Area in 1974 she worked at GTI in Hadley, the Caring Place in Franklin and before retiring she drove for the Amish Community.

Survivors include her children, Earl Covell and his wife Deb of Utica and Sherie Dickson and husband Jeff of Cochranton. Six grandchildren, Amy (Mahesh) Covell-Murthy, Leigh (Joel) Protivnak, Anna (Scott) Emrick, Sara McElhaney, Eric Lowrey and Tyler Dickson. Four great grandchildren, Tyler Emrick, Alexandra Emrick, Zak Protivnak and Avery Emrick. Two sisters, Esther Fox and Joann Bieganski (Art) and a brother Boyd E. (Terrie) Croyle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Larry Covell, a sister Elaine Grove and Sara’s partner Phil Hallman, a brother-in-law Charles Fox and two nephews, Steve Bieganski and Jeff Grove.

Sara’s great joy was her family and she was well known and loved for her chocolates and pumpkin log making which she shared with everyone.

She was also the epitome of a Faithful Child of God and attended the Worden Chapel UM Church.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and Thursday from 10:00am until the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00am with the Rev. David McVay officiating.

Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery and the family ask that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in Sara’s name to the Worden Chapel UM Church, 967 Keely Rd., Franklin, PA 16323.

Condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

