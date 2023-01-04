Shirley Louise Stoudt Buchholz, 86, of Oil City, passed away recently on January 3, 2023, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on January 11,1936, she was the daughter of the late Everett E. and Margaret A. Stoudt.

She graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1954.

She married Eugene P. Buchholz Sr. on July 9,1955 and he proceeded her in death on April 17, 1999.

Shirley was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Oil City and also attended many activities at the Belles Lettres Club.

Prior to her lost years with a form of dementia, she enjoyed music, dancing, being outside in the sunshine and baking the most delicious pies and cookies for friends and family.

Shirley kept an impeccable home and yard and loved having company pop in at any time.

She was the most kind, sweet, giving, and loving mother.

She loved to laugh and make others laugh right along with her! She will be deeply missed by so many!

Surviving are her children, daughter Christine and husband Greg Sanford of Oil City, and son Eugene Paul Buchholz, Jr. (fiancée Jennifer) of Kaneville.

Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret A. Conn (the late William Conn), of Oil City, and Rita and Karl Siefert of Lone Tree, Colorado, as well as a granddaughter Cassie Montello (Justin) of Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public viewing. Morrison Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in memory of Shirley to the Alzheimer’s Association, Community Services of Venango Co., The Activity’s Dept. of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab or charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank the Oil City Guardian Healthcare family for all of their care, love, and compassion over the last several years, as well as the nurses and aides of the Asera Care Hospice Team.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.