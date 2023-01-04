Sligo Man Escapes Injuries After Car Slams into Tree Along South Reidsburg Road

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man escaped injuries after his vehicle slammed into a tree along South Reidsburg Road.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, January 3, this crash happened on South Reidsburg Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.

Police say a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 26-year-old Cal T. Haines, of Sligo, failed to compensate for a curve on South Reidsburg Road at its intersection with Huber Road.

The car veered off the road and struck a tree, police say.

Haines was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained inoperable damage to its front end.

