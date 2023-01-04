Slow Start? No Problem as Clarion-Limestone Surges Past A-C Valley



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Falling behind early didn’t hurt the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team against A-C Valley on Tuesday evening as the Lions outscored the Falcons 23-2 after falling behind 8-0 to start the contest en route to a 63-36 home victory.

(Pictured above, Jase Ferguson/photo by Diane Lutz)

After the 8-0 run, C-L responded with an 8-0 run of its own to tie the game 8-8. After an Ian Runyan putback for a 10-8 Falcons lead, the Lions responded with a 15-0 run to close out the first quarter in taking the 23-10 lead after one.

“I was going to go one more hoop and I would have called time out,” said Clarion-Limestone coach Joe Ferguson. “I knew once we were able to get that first hoop that we’d be able to set up our press and we’d be fine. Once we got that first bucket, our defense kind of took over like they’ve been doing quite a bit this season.”

The second quarter was played rather evenly with C-L holding a 13-11 scoring advantage for the quarter in taking a 36-21 halftime lead.

The Lions defense continued to shine in the second half in limiting A-C Valley to just 15 points with six in the third and nine in the fourth while countering with 17 of their own in the third and 10 in the fourth.

“We knew with their big guys we couldn’t let them get set up into a half court setup offensively,” said Ferguson. “Despite their size, I actually thought we did a decent job on the boards overall.”

Defensively as a team the Lions swiped 26 steals.

Jase Ferguson paced C-L (9-1) with 16 points, Rylie Klingensmith added 11 points while Tommy Smith and Ty Rankin each collected nine points.

Rankin grabbed a team-high nine rebounds while Smith picked up five steals.

Jay Clover led A-C Valley with 14 points while Alex Preston added 13.

