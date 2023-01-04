SPONSORED: Caribbean Night Set for Thursday at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club Thursday, January 5th, for Caribbean Night.
Wanango Country Club is featuring a Caribbean style buffet from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Buffet is $35.00 per person plus tax and gratuity. A children’s menu will also be available.
Buffet Items include:
– Jerk Chicken
– Mediterranean Marinated Pork
– Caribbean Confetti Rice
– Beef Empanadas
– Montego Black Beans
– Jerk Salmon with Mango Salsa
– Curried Mussels
– Roasted Vegetables
– Bean Salad
– Sweet Cornbread
– Hummus with Pita Chips
– Assorted Salads
– Assorted Cookies
The restaurant is open to the public.
Reservations are preferred but not required. Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.
Upcoming Thursday Night Events:
January 12 – Wing Night Buffet
January 19 – Cowboy Night Buffet
January 26 – Asian Night Buffet
February 2 – Regular Dinner Menu
February 9 – Wing Night Buffet
February 16 – Cowboy Night Buffet
February 23 – Asian Night Buffet
