Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Caribbean Night Set for Thursday at Wanango Country Club

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-rajesh-tp-1624487 (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club Thursday, January 5th, for Caribbean Night.

Wanango Country Club is featuring a Caribbean style buffet from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Buffet is $35.00 per person plus tax and gratuity. A children’s menu will also be available.

Buffet Items include:

– Jerk Chicken
– Mediterranean Marinated Pork
– Caribbean Confetti Rice
– Beef Empanadas
– Montego Black Beans
– Jerk Salmon with Mango Salsa
– Curried Mussels
– Roasted Vegetables
– Bean Salad
– Sweet Cornbread
– Hummus with Pita Chips
– Assorted Salads
– Assorted Cookies

The restaurant is open to the public.

Reservations are preferred but not required. Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2.

Upcoming Thursday Night Events:

January 12 – Wing Night Buffet
January 19 – Cowboy Night Buffet
January 26 – Asian Night Buffet
February 2 – Regular Dinner Menu
February 9 – Wing Night Buffet
February 16 – Cowboy Night Buffet
February 23 – Asian Night Buffet

Follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook.

wanango dining


