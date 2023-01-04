 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Package From Front Porch

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Theft of Package From Front Porch

PSP Clarion is investigating a report of theft that occurred on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say a package was stolen from a front porch around 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, December 28.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

DUI on Route 208

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Toyota at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, on State Route 208, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known suspect was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol.

The arrestee is listed as a 62-year-old Knox man.

Child Custody Order Violation

PSP Clarion investigated a child custody order violation.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, on Twin Church Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.


