Theresa J. “Dolli” Macejko, 87, passed away on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Franklin, PA.

Theresa, affectionately known as “Dolli”, was born in her home, June 11, 1935 in Ellwood City, PA, a daughter of Silvio “Sam” D. and Antoinette R. Maino Alfonso.

Raised in Ellwood City, Dolli was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1954.

After high school, she attended one year at Carnegie Technical University in Pittsburgh to study art.

In 1961, she finished her education at Youngstown University, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with a minor in Art.

Dolli had a creative side which showed through many areas of her life.

Anything she did always had a bit of extra flair to it.

She designed her own school clothes and prom gowns and her sister Alice would sew them. On June 10, 1961, Dolli married Attorney Theodore T. Macejko, Jr., wearing a wedding gown she designed herself, as well as her bridesmaids.

Upon her marriage, Dolli became a dedicated and full-time wife and mother.

Dolli was always present and supported all of her children’s many activities.

Once her children were older, she began working outside of the home as a retail sales associate.

She first worked for Strouss’, then Kaufmann’s for over 25 years, and retired from Macy’s in 2007.

During her time at Kaufmann’s, she would earn awards for her performance, one from Tommy Hilfiger, in person.

Dolli was an active member of Holy Family Parish and also attended Christ Covenant Church in Seneca, PA, while she was living with her daughter.

She was also a member of the Mahoning County Bar Auxiliary and participated in bowling and golf leagues with her late husband.

Some of Dolli’s favorite hobbies included, painting (oil canvas), ceramics, and crafts.

She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolli will be lovingly remembered as a caring, compassionate, and generous person to her immediate family, extended family, friends, and anyone else the Lord brought into her life.

Dolli’s husband, Atty. Ted Jr., preceded her in death on May 6, 2011.

She leaves to carry on her memory, four children, Ted Macejko III of Indiana, PA, Theresa “Terri” (Robert) Clarahan of Franklin, PA, Todd Macejko of Ohio, and Timothy Macejko of Oklahoma; sisters, Alice Cosentino of Columbus and Janice Mundo of Ellwood City, PA; grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Ted (Karen) Macejko IV of Waynesville, MO, Joe Macejko of Cincinnati, Theresa (Clinton) Scarborough of Darlington, MD, Erin Cooke of Converse, Texas, Ellen (Evan) Murch of Lynchburg, VA, Katie (Vincent) Geramita of Natrona Heights, PA, and Bobby (Liz) Clarahan of Polk, PA; great-grandchildren, Clinton, Robbie, William, Edward, Stephen, and David Scarborough, Shadrach and Esther Murch, and Baby Boy Geramita and Baby Clarahan, who will be arriving soon; brothers-in-law, Dr. Thomas (Jean) Macejko and David Macejko, both of Cincinnati; and sister-in-law, Nadyne Macejko of Austintown.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolli was preceded in death by her brothers, Silvio “Sonny” and Earl Alfonso.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland, OH.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd., Poland, OH.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 248 S. Belle-Vista Ave., Youngstown, OH, and guests are then invited to a luncheon at Holy Family Church Parish Center.

Visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.