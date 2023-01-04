 

Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire in Paint Township

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

D2CE7E17-222D-4EBF-802C-0BAB002C2401PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were called to a vehicle fire in Paint Township early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, for a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Colony Factory Crafted Homes along Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Multiple units from Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 7:41 a.m.

