Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing in the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” at State College.

Pictured below: Brooke Peters, of Shippenville, and Lucas Cherry, of Shippenville, won gold in their mixed doubles division.

Pictured below: Sharon Guth and Kendra Craddock won bronze in the women’s double division.

In addition, Liza Say, of Knox, won gold in her mixed doubles division.

Eighty-eight picklers from around the Commonwealth, as well as New York and New Jersey, played a total of 192 matches on 13 courts at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre for the second annual tournament on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports that’s described as “small tennis, large ping pong.”

The Clarion area pickleball players all play the game at the Clarion County YMCA.

