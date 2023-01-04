 

Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Today

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Gavel on fingerprint document from getting arrestedVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution – Harbor or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Butler-based State Police received information on October 17, around 9:00 p.m., that a wanted individual, identified as Shawn Myers, was residing in a hotel room at the Emlenton Motor Inn located on Emlenton Clintonville Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers arrived at the hotel and made contact with staff who provided names of the current occupants residing in the hotel. It was determined that Myers was staying in Room 219 with Keirstan Wiles, the complaint states.

Troopers knocked on the door and were greeted by Wiles who related that Myers was not in the room. Wiles repeatedly denied that Myers was in the hotel room, the complaint indicates.

Wiles eventually gave consent to troopers to enter the room and search for Myers, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Myers was located in the room and taken into custody without incident.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

