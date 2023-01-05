The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Rain showers before 5am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Low around 32. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

