 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor Trailer

Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 10:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-line-new-versionIRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 8 just north of Old Route 8.

Franklin-based State Police said a vehicle was traveling south on State Route 8 when, according to a witness, it abruptly crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer in the northbound lane.

The tractor trailer continued north for a short distance before traveling over an embankment off the west side of the roadway. It came to a rest at the edge of the woods. The impact caused one of its fuel tanks to rupture, causing fuel to spill into a small stream.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the tractor trailer was ejected and suffered a fatal injury. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, PennDOT, Venango County Emergency Management Agency, and Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were also dispatched to the scene.

The northbound lane of Route 8 was closed from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the on ramp for Georgetown Road for several hours following the accident.

A release issued by PennDOT’s Jill Harry indicated that the roadway had reopened by 9:00 p.m.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.