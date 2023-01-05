BREAKING NEWS: One Dead After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor Trailer

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:14 a.m.for a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 8 just north of Old Route 8.

Franklin-based State Police said a vehicle was traveling south on State Route 8 when, according to a witness, it abruptly crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer in the northbound lane.

The tractor trailer continued north for a short distance before traveling over an embankment off the west side of the roadway. It came to a rest at the edge of the woods. The impact caused one of its fuel tanks to rupture, causing fuel to spill into a small stream.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the tractor trailer was ejected and suffered a fatal injury. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, PennDOT, Venango County Emergency Management Agency, and Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission were also dispatched to the scene.

The northbound lane of Route 8 was closed from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the on ramp for Georgetown Road for several hours following the accident.

A release issued by PennDOT’s Jill Harry indicated that the roadway had reopened by 9:00 p.m.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.