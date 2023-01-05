 

Burglar Steals Lottery Tickets, Tobacco from Store in Hickory Township

Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a burglary of a business in Hickory Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of a burglary around 8:18 a.m. on Friday, December 30, at George’s Little Store located at 20996 State Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say various items were stolen from the store sometime between 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and 6:00 a.m. on December 30.

The items stolen include cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and lottery tickets.

The investigation is ongoing.


