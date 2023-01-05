Man Charged After Audit Reveals Scheme to Defraud County of Clarion Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man who was charged with felony fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the County of Clarion out of over $10,000.00 waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, for John Henry O’Neal, of Douglasville, GA, the following charges were waived for court:

Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2



Access Device Is Counterfeit, Altered, Incomplete, Felony 3Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3Conspiracy – Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2Conspiracy – Access Device Is Counterfeit, Altered, Incomplete, Felony 3Conspiracy – Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3Conspiracy – Theft By Decep-False Impression, Felony 3Conspiracy – Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

O’Neal is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger E. Wright, the investigation was initiated after Clarion County Deputy Treasurer Kelly Yocca discovered fraudulent checks during an audit.

Detective Wright met with Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana on May 4 to gather further information. Montana informed Wright that someone portraying themselves as the County of Clarion created a fraudulent check in the amount of $10,624.66. The check was made payable to Isaiah D. Thomas and was cashed at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Georgia.

According to the criminal complaint, Detective Wright made contact with JPMorgan Chase’s law enforcement department and was informed that the check was “partially cashed” and deposited on April 5 at an ATM located at 5100 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127. The law enforcement department also said the account linked to the transaction was the same as the payee named on the check–Isaiah D. Thomas.

A search warrant for Thomas’ bank records was approved by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton and forwarded to JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Information obtained from the search warrant was received on May 16 and listed Isaiah Devine Thomas and a known female on the bank account. Biographical information for Thomas was included within the information along with records that showed the fraudulent check was deposited into Thomas’ account on April 5 at the ATM located at 5100 Dallas Highway, in Powder Springs, GA.

On May 17, Detective Wright applied for, and was granted, a search warrant from Judge Seidle-Patton for the video surveillance of the ATM utilized in the transaction.

The video footage from JPMorgan Chase Bank was received on May 25. The April 5 footage showed two black males in a white four-door vehicle depositing the check into the ATM at 10:10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle completed the transaction, according to the criminal complaint.

The following charges were filed against 20-year-old Isaiah Devine Thomas, of Douglasville, GA, on August 4, at Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office:

Thomas was apprehended with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas was not present when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve the warrant at his residence; however, he turned himself in at Judge Quinn’s office, with his attorney present, on November 14. He was arraigned by Judge Quinn at 9:21 a.m.

Later that day, Thomas was interviewed by Detective Wright in the presence of his attorney and Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas stated in the interview that two men, named “John” and “Beano,” requested his bank account information.

The criminal complaint states that Thomas told Detective Wright that “John” said he “had the plan” involving fake checks and wiring money. Thomas admitted to conspiring with “John” and “Beano” to deposit the fraudulent checks and withdraw the money, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas told Detective Wright that the $10,624.66 check was deposited into his account by “John,” and “Beano” was present in the passenger side of the vehicle at the time. Thomas said he was supposed to withdraw the money and would be provided with $2,500.00 for his role in the scheme.

During the interview, Thomas said that he did not know John’s last name but provided information about him, including his phone number and where he played high school football. He only knew “Beano” by his street name.

On November 16, 2022, Detective Wright was contacted by Thomas’ attorney who was able to provide him with the last name of O’Neal for “John.”

With the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Wright was able to obtain identifying information for O’Neal, including his driver’s license number and a photo which helped Detective Wright identify him as the driver who deposited the check at the ATM in Powder Springs, according to the criminal complaint.

O’Neal was arraigned by Judge Quinn on December 12, at 3:22 p.m., and placed in the Clarion County Jail. He was released after posting $15,000.00 cash bail via a professional bondsman.

Thomas is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on January 10 in Clarion County Central Court.

