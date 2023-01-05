Clarion County YMCA Announces Community Strong Challenge

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced a free eight-week transformation challenge for the community to become stronger in mind, body, and spirit.

Join the YMCA’s Strong Challenge this week to help you be stronger and healthier in 2023.

This eight-week challenge is free and requires commitment to forming a new healthy habit and will encourage you to get off the couch, play, connect, rest, serve, and find balance in your life. The program is free to members and non-members and will help you discover what it means to be strong, healthy, and confident.

SIGN UP TODAY! It’s FREE!

How it Works

All Strong Challengers will receive Y-logo wristbands and will be eligible for weekly prizes each Friday at the YMCA along with inspiration and encouragement. Weekly challenges will be posted on the YMCA’s Facebook page. All challengers that comment on the YMCA challenge posts will be eligible for a weekly drawing!

YMCA Members who complete 34 Y check-ins during the challenge will receive a free challenge t-shirt!

What is the Strong Challenge?

The Strong Challenge is an eight-week challenge that is open and FREE to all in our community. The challenge commitment is forming a new healthy habit by being active 4-5 days a week! Complete weekly challenges that will encourage you to get off the couch, play, connect, rest, serve, and find balance in your life. The program is free to members and non-members and will help you discover what it means to be strong.

What are the challenge dates and how much time will it require?

The Strong Challenge begins January 2 and runs through February 28, 2023. Participants must commit to forming a new healthy habit 4-5 days a week and complete eight week-long challenges. Do as much as you can to form a new healthy habit!

How can I participate if I am a non-member?

Join online and stop by the YMCA to pick up your Strong Challenge wristband. Enjoy a free week at the YMCA just for joining our challenge! Find our challenges on the YMCA’s Facebook page each week and complete them to earn fun prize entries.

Is the Strong Challenge for all ages?

YES! Look forward to fun activities to do as an individual or with family and friends.

What prizes are available?

All challengers who complete the weekly activities and post a photo or comment on our Challenge Week post will be eligible to win YMCA swag in weekly prize drawings. Those who complete the entire challenge and rack up 34 visits to the YMCA between January 2 and February 28 will receive a Strong Challenge t-shirt. Non-members will receive a free seven-day guest pass for the week of January 2-8, 2023!

Sign up today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.