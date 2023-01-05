Community Service Officer Michelle McGee Retires After Two Decades of Service

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – After 20 years of service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Community Service Officer Michelle McGee is retiring.

(Pictured Above: Officer Michelle McGee, center, at Coffee With a Cop in October at Coffee In Between in Franklin. Photo credit: @psptroopepio.)

McGee began her career with the Pennsylvania State Police after being invited by her sister to take the written entrance test with her. Their father, Douglas McGee, joked with his children about how cool it would be if they followed in his footsteps. Douglas McGee retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in 2011 as a lieutenant.

Michelle McGee entered the academy in September 2002, graduated in April 2003, and was stationed in Franklin the same month.

McGee worked in patrol in the Franklin barracks until October 2010 when she was transferred to Meadville to work as a community service officer (CSO). She returned to Franklin in 2012 after the retirement of the barracks’ previous CSO David Fargo.

In one of her final twitter Posts, Michelle McGee poses with Santa & Mrs. Claus and helpers at Shop with a Hero 2022. Photo credit: @psptroopepio.

As part of her duties, Trooper McGee was active in the community and journaled her activities starting in 2017 with a “Shop with a Hero” tweet under the @psptroopepio moniker. The Twitter account has over 1,700 followers and the coveted blue check mark.

McGee’s final day at the barracks was January 4, 2023. Her husband, Jason Morrison, retired from the Pennsylvania State Police last May. With their new flexible schedule, the couple plans to have a more active role in the lives of their daughters and looks forward to being able to travel as a family.

There will not be a new full-time replacement CSO following McGee’s departure. Meadville CSO Cindy Schick and Erie CSO Andrew Hackey will act as alternates. Additionally, Franklin PSP Trooper Todd Bingman will devote one to two days a month to the community service officer role.

