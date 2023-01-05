Construction is Underway on Clarion Travel Plaza

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Construction of a new travel plaza located at 79 N. Point Drive, near the Microtel Inn and Suites at Trinity Point, in Clarion, Monroe Township (along Interstate 80 near the PA-68 exit) is underway.

(Photo above: Heavy equipment sit idle after hours on the site of the new travel plaza. Credit: Adrian Weber.)

According to Ang Sandoo, Operations and Project Manager for GJAMS Clarion Holdings, LLC, the owners of the plaza, construction began the week of December 26th. When complete, this will be the eighth travel plaza owned by the company.

(The location of the new plaza is near the corner of North Point Drive and East Trinity Drive.Credit:Adrian Weber.)

“There will be a food court, a large convenience store with beer and wine,” said Sandoo in a telephone interview with exploreClarion.com. “We’ll have a special section for truck drivers with showers and laundry facilities. We’ll also have public restrooms for travelers to use.”

Sandoo said that the franchises that are signed up to participate in the food court are:

Fatburger – Known as “The Last Great Hamburger Stand,” Fatburger is an American fast casual restaurant chain. While it is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and made to order.

Buffalo’s Cafe & Express – Co-branded at select Fatburgers restaurants, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express offers buffalo-style wings and 13 distinctive homemade wing sauces among other items.

Tikka Shack – Serving up Indian cuisine in a friendly, casual atmosphere, Tikka Shack’s lineup of menu offerings provides a variety of traditional Indian dishes, as well as simplified pairings.

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches – Jimmy John’s specializes in sandwiches, along with a few other baked goods. There are now more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches locations across the country, making it one of the fastest-growing chains in the world.

Dunkin’ – Dunkin’ is an all-day, everyday one-stop for coffee and baked goods.

The travel plaza’s construction begins with earth moving. Credit: Adrian Weber.

Other features of the plaza include:

A gasoline dispensing island with a canopy;

A diesel fuel dispensing island with a canopy;

An interstate fleet vehicle fast-charging station for electric-driven vehicles;

A car wash;

A bituminous paved parking lot area with two paved access entrances, one from State Route 68 and one from North Point Drive;

60 total automotive bill parking spaces, 10’ x 20’ in size; and

19 total truck trailer parking spaces.

(Preliminary plans for a Clarion Travel Plaza at Trinity Point in Monroe Township were recently approved by the Clarion County Planning Commission.)

At a planning commission held last June, Sandoo said that the plaza will eventually need approximately 40 employees, half of which would be full time. Initial hours will be 4:00 a.m. to midnight, and as the business builds, hours could increase to 24/7.

Planning Commission Director Kristi Amato said last June that the preliminary approval was for five years, and the project could be phased-in during that period. A major concern at the time was the availability of materials to construct the plaza. According to Sandoo, the current schedule will see the plaza finished by the end of the third quarter of this year.

