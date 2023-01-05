Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health.

Born on August 2, 1953, in Kane, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Frances Kosinski Thornton.

He was a graduate of East Forest High School and of Lock Haven University with a BS in Health, Physical Education and Driver’s Education.

On April 22, 1978 in Marienville he married the former Roxanne Silvis. She survives.

Prior to his retirement in June of 2010, he was an instructor for East Forest School in Health, Physical Education and Driver’s Education and as a summer instructor at Kane area School District in Driver’s Education.

Jerry was very active in the local community and a member of Forest County Sportsman’s Club, Marienville Rod & Gun Club, Marienville Minstrel Chorus, Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, Forest County ATV Club, Marienville Area Civic Association (M.A.C.A.), Holiday Valley Ski Resort Safety Patrol, Oil City 55 & Over Softball League, Clarendon Cornhole League, and Blue Jay Shuffleboard League.

He enjoyed playing softball, downhill skiing, cornhole, bowling, hunting, shuffleboard, snowmobiling, riding ATV’s, and was known for his STORY TELLING.

Jerry was a 35 year PIAA referee for volleyball, soccer, and basketball.

At East Forest School, he coached elementary basketball, junior high soccer and varsity soccer, basketball, and baseball.

He was also the school’s Ski Club Advisor.

For 34 years he managed the community swimming pool in Marienville, where he taught youth swimming lessons every summer.

In the past he was instrumental in the Marienville Area Baseball Association as president, manager, and coach.

In addition to his wife, Roxanne, he is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Chris) Miller and Michelle (Jordan) Adler; and his grandchildren, Jasper Thornton Adler and Kea Carolyn Adler.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brother, Dennis Thornton.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA with an additional hour of visiting on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1-2PM.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2PM at the funeral home with Rev. Heidi Helsel, officiating.

His family encourages the community to come and share their memories of Jerry during this gathering.

The family suggests memorial donation be made in his memory to M.A.C.A. Pool, PO Box 138, Marienville, PA 16239.

