John Joseph “Buckeye” Stepulla died on January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 4, 1933, in Seminole to the late John W. and Virginia (Chiavacci) Stepulla.

He was married to Mary Ann (Adams) Stepulla who preceded him in death on December 13, 1985, and a sister Delores Sarakon.

He later married Rosalee (Michel) Stepulla of Butler in December 1991 who survives.

Buckeye worked as a welder at Pullman Standard in Butler for many years then later worked at Clarion University as a maintenance worker and driver for the President of the college.

Buckeye is survived by three children, Cindy (Mike) Carrier of Seminole and Jeff (Terri) Stepulla of Seminole and Wendy (Greg) Buzzard of New Bethlehem.

His grandchildren, Alicia Stepulla and friend Winston, Ashley (Desiree) Stepulla, Travis Stepulla and friend Alyssa, Nathan Carrier, David Carrier and fiancee Nicole and Daniel (Brittany) Buzzard, one great grandson Landon Stepulla and two step granddaughters Journee and Savannah.

He is also survived by a niece Lynette Thompson.

He was also loved by many stepchildren, Robert Michel, Renee Allen, Randy Michel and Rhonda Rodgers-Ace, many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Buckeye was proud to be from Seminole and loved all of Cindy, Jeff and Wendy’s childhood friends, and a special friend Sebby Spanedda.

Buckeye loved hunting, fishing, making wine, and loved making cookies for friends and family.

He played quarterback for Redbank Valley Football team and played second base for the Seminole baseball team.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A prayer vigil service will be held prior to visitation at 1:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday January 6, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem.

Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

