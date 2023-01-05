 

John Thomas Hagan

Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-YhE7IlgkWi_2923x2016John Thomas Hagan passed away on December 24, 2022, at Covenant Hospice Care in Pensacola, Florida, after a 2 month battle with numerous health issues.

John was born on February 28, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Francis and Cecelia Hagan.

He retired from Cavalier Homes (Astro) in the late 1990s in Clarion, PA.

He was first married to Gayle, who preceded him in death in 1986.

John traveled to several different areas in the northern United States.

His work eventually led him to Clarion, PA, where he met and married Jumnein Hagan on February 15, 1997.

John was an active member of Strattanville Asbury United Methodist Church until his relocation to Panama City Beach, FL in 2004.

John is survived by Jumnein Hagan, a brother, James Hagan, of Baltimore, Maryland; his children, David Hagan and Lisa Bergman, both from Indiana; his step-children, James (Jennifer) Williams of Lucinda, PA, and Kimberly Williams of Naples, FL.

John was so proud of his grandchildren, Adrielle and Adalynne Williams of Lucinda, PA, and Jack and Michael O’Neil of Naples, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Gayle, and siblings Carol, Mary, and Roger.

John never missed an opportunity for dinner out and a nice cold beer.

He loved his cat, Harvey, who spent many days and nights resting with him on the sofa.

He will be sorely missed.

He loved to make donations to several places including March of Dimes and St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

If so inclined, donations to any of these organizations in his memory would be appreciated.


