Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller.

Linda attended Cranberry High School.

She was a very good cook and was in several bowling leagues.

She loved her doggies.

Linda was married to Tim Hall who preceded her in death on August 25, 2021.

Surviving are a son, Scott A. Hargenrader; and three grandchildren, Amelia and Hayden Hargenrader, and Charlie Ruff Barnhart.

Also surviving are two sisters, Gay Swartz of Franklin and Fay Sharpe of Seneca; four brothers, James Miller of York, Gordon Miller of Kentucky, Donald Miller of Seneca, and John Miller of Cooperstown; and a special nephew, Keith Miller.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heidi Hargenrader; two sisters, Janice Warring, and Delores Frantz; and a brother, Raymond D. Miller, Jr.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 2 to 4 pm where funeral services will follow at 4 pm with the Rev. Mark Rusnak officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society at 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

