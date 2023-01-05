Local Woman Who Won Two Cake Contests at Clarion County Fair Headed to Pa. Farm Show

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman who won two cake contests at the Clarion County Fair is headed to the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Friday.

(Pictured above: Gail Buckley getting ready to mix her award-winning chocolate cake. Gail said that her mother-in-law gave her this Kitchen Aid mixer, so it’s very old. Photos submitted by Gail’s husband, Bill Buckley.)

Gail Buckley, of Clarion, was the champion of both the Chocolate Cake contest and the Angel Food Cake contest at the Clarion County Fair which was held from July 24 to July 30. This accomplishment made her eligible to compete at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg.

At the Clarion County Fair, Gail usually enters the baked goods category which is cakes and breads. The baking contest was judged on Sunday, July 24, and Gail won a $25.00 prize for each contest.

Gail and her husband Bill will be leaving for Harrisburg on Friday, January 6, with her award-winning Homemade Chocolate Cake and Incredible Angel Food Cake.

The farm show runs from January 7, 2023, through January 14, 2023.

Gail told exploreClarion.com, “I remember I was 10 years old when I baked my very first cake. My parents had gone shopping, and I was left alone with my five-year-old brother. I made this beautiful yellow cake with chocolate frosting and placed it on the kitchen table. I then left the room, and when I came back, my brother had cut a piece of it for himself. I was so angry at him! So, I found his favorite comic book and ripped it in half!”

And, this was the beginning of Gail’s fulfilling hobby of baking.

The entry time for the chocolate cake is Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The judging is at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The entry time for the angel food cake is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The judging is at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Gail added that it will take at least two hours for the judging to be completed each day.

The first-place win is $500.00, and the second place is $250.00.

According to Gail, her mother was her biggest influence, but then she learned a lot from her father, too.

“(My mother) was always making cakes and cookies, but my dad liked to cook, so I learned a lot from both of them. Between the two of them, they made a coconut cake from scratch every Christmas. It was the best!”

Although Gail is looking forward to entering her cakes in the farm show contest, she is a little apprehensive.

“This is a big challenge for me since I haven’t ever been to the Farm Show. I’m looking forward to it, but also a little nervous. Baking has always been a hobby for me. If I’m feeling out of sorts, baking something lifts my spirits!”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.