Margaret “Marti” E. Brown, 60, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Mrs. Brown was born in Washington, DC, a daughter of the late D.P. Craft and Peggy Copely Craft.

A transplant from Oil City, PA to Florence, she was a home health care worker that loved taking care of others.

Her favorite pastimes included spending time at the beach, shopping, and being with her grandchildren.

She was known as “the fun Nana”.

Marti came to know the Lord as an adult and was active in various church ministries.

She was preceded in death by her father, DP Craft of Florence; mother, Peggy Craft of Oil City, PA; and her son, Christopher Arthur McMunn of Florence.

Surviving are her husband, Myron Brown of Florence; children, Damien (Liz) Craft of Columbia, Shane (Karen) McMunn of Oil City, PA, Bradley (Bridget Carter) McMunn of Florence; Casey McMunn of Florence, and Tyler McMunn of Greenville, SC; siblings, Jeff (Robin) Craft of Edinborough, PA, Bink (Diane) Craft of Utica, PA, Tanya Owens of Florence, and Keokee Craft of Florence; 18 grandchildren and number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Camp Happy Days, 933 DuPont Road, Suite B, Charleston, SC 29407, www.camphappydays.org.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel.

