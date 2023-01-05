Moniteau Grad Aslyn Pry Named NJCAA Region 20 Women’s Basketball Player of the Month



BUTLER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Aslyn Pry has put together a string of prodigious games before.

Rarely, though, like she did in December.

(Photo courtesy of Butler County Community College)

The Moniteau graduate and sophomore forward on the Butler County Community College women’s basketball team averaged 18.7 points and 15.3 rebounds per game in six wins for the Pioneers last month.

It was enough to earn her National Junior College Athletic Association Region 20 Women’s Basketball Player of the Month.

“It means a lot to me that my team was able to go 6-0 through the whole month of December,” Pry said. “It shows me that we are working well together as a team and we are doing the right things to win games.”

Pry was a NJCAA All-American last season after leading the nation in rebounding at 19.6 per game. She was also second in the nation in points per game at 23.2.

The 5-foot-10 Pry turned in some monster efforts for BC3 last month.

She recorded double-doubles in five of those six game. She scored 30 points and added 27 rebounds in a win against the Community College of Allegheny County and put up 28 points and 14 rebounds in a victory against Lorain County.

Pry has helped the Pioneers, under first-year head coach Lydia Roth, to an 11-1 record this season.

Pry is second in the nation in rebounds per game at 14.6. She is also averaging 19.3 points.

“I wouldn’t be able to put up that many points without my teammates hitting shots from the outside and feeding me great passes,” Pry said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to season play — we’ve had a few weeks off. Unfortunately, we are down a few players from injuries at the moment. But I think it will help us learn how to play without those key players and when we get some of them back, we will be much better.”

There’s a distinct District 9 flavor on the roster.

In addition to Pry, Karns City grads Emma Johns and Brooke Manuel and Moniteau grad Zoey Hillwig are on the roster.

Johns is second on the team at 15 points per game.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.