New Bethlehem Man Accused of Forging Victim’s Signature on Check, Cashing It at Local Store

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is accused of stealing a check, forging the victim’s name of it, and cashing it at a local grocery store.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Levi James Blair II in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 21.

The charges stem from an incident of theft and forgery that occurred in New Bethlehem, Clarion County, on September 23, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:50 p.m. on September 23, 31-year-old Levi Blair took a check from a known female without her consent from a residence on Himes Road in New Bethlehem Borough.

The victim told police that Blair was the only individual who had access to her checks. Blair then forged her signature and used check number 297 to withdraw $150.00 from a grocery store on Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, at the grocery store, a valid form of identification must be provided in order to cash a check in this manner. On September 23, a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license was provided with check number 297. An employee wrote the driver’s license number on the check, which matches Blair’s identification.

According to court records, a preliminary arraignment on the following charges is scheduled for Thursday, January 5, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Forgery, Unauthorized Act in Writing, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking of Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Clarion-based State Police also filed a first-degree misdemeanor charge of Theft By Unlawful Taking-Immovable Property stemming from an incident that occurred May 16, 2022, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

He is facing a preliminary arraignment on Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on this case.

