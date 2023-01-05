Penn State DuBois’ Basketball Teams Preparing for Return to the Hardwood

DUBOIS, Pa. — After a break at the end of the fall semester, Penn State Dubois’ men’s and women’s basketball teams are getting ready to return to the court once again.

There are several home games upcoming that give you a great opportunity to come out and support the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions in action at the PAW Center.

The men’s team will return to action first when they host Villa Maria College at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. This will be the first time these two teams have met since 2018 and it is only the third meeting overall since 2016.

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play eight games in January, including four home games. In addition to the game against Villa Maria College, Penn State DuBois will host Penn State Scranton on January 15 starting at 3 p.m., Penn State Wilkes-Barre at 8 p.m. on January 16, and Penn State New Kensington at 3 p.m. on January 21.

On the women’s side, their first game in January will take place on the road on Tuesday, January 10, when they travel to face Westmoreland County Community College. This marks the second time the Lady Lions will meet the Wolfpack on the court this season. In the first matchup, Penn State DuBois used strong scoring performances in the first three quarters to come away with a hard-fought victory, hanging on to win 58-54.

The Lady Lions will return home to the PAW Center on January 15 when they host Penn State Scranton at 1 p.m. They will have additional homes games on Jan. 16 against Penn State Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m. and Penn State New Kensington on January 21 with the game starting at 1 p.m. In total, the Lady Lions will play seven games in the month of January.

For complete athletic schedules, visit the Penn State DuBois athletic website at www.psuduboisathletics.com.

