Police Investigating Union Student Who Threatened to Bring Gun to School

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating an incident in which a known Union student threatened to bring a gun to the high school last month.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday, January 5, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at Union High School on Baker Street in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 14-year-old male, of Rimersburg, threatened to bring a gun to school. They listed a 15-year-old Rimersburg male as a victim in the incident but did not release specific details.

Union School District Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel told exploreClarion.com on Thursday afternoon that it was not a substantiated threat.

“It was a threat that we get typically a few times throughout the year,” Kimmel said. “For this particular threat, through our investigation, we determined that it was a transient level threat. Not one with any likelihood of a serious outcome.”

When a threat is received, Union School District’s protocol is to notify their threat assessment team, a group of officials required in every school that convene to identify, evaluate, and address threats or potential threats to school security.

“We then assess the threat, do an investigation, and if need be, we contact the local authorities or PSP,” Kimmel said. “We followed through all the safety protocols to make sure there was no immediate danger or anything like that for the students. Then, we generally follow up with some increased security in the days following those types of events and we follow our procedures and handbook for any type of disciplinary action—or, if need be, any sort of placement situation.”

The investigation determined that the threat was made verbally on school grounds, according to Kimmel.

“I can’t really say exactly what happened with (the students), but we followed our normal procedures and disciplinary code,” Kimmel said.

He added that the school was not on lockdown at any point.

“There was no immediate threat to a weapon on the property or anything like that,” he stated.

