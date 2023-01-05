Police: Newbie Man Cited After Rear-Ending Pickup in Rayburn Township

RAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a recent two-vehicle crash involving a local man.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on January 4, this crash happened around 5:38 a.m. on Monday, December 19, on State Route 28/66, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 40-year-old John F. Petruzzi, of Dayton, was behind a slow-moving tractor trailer when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Douglas T. Greenawalt, of New Bethlehem.

Both Petruzzi and Greenawalt were using safety belts and were not injured.

According to police, Greenawalt was cited for following too closely.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.