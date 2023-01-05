 

Police: Newbie Man Cited After Rear-Ending Pickup in Rayburn Township

Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityRAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a recent two-vehicle crash involving a local man.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on January 4, this crash happened around 5:38 a.m. on Monday, December 19, on State Route 28/66, in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 40-year-old John F. Petruzzi, of Dayton, was behind a slow-moving tractor trailer when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Douglas T. Greenawalt, of New Bethlehem.

Both Petruzzi and Greenawalt were using safety belts and were not injured.

According to police, Greenawalt was cited for following too closely.


