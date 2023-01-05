SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery for a Bottle Painting Craft Night on January 12
Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a Dot Art Bottle Painting craft on Thursday, January 12th.
Bring a friend, co-worker, sister, or your mom to Deer Creek Winery to make a dot art wine bottle craft, perfect for a centerpiece, vase, or decorating.
The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $10.00.
Purchase your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dot-art-bottle-painting-craft-tickets-484408848907
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
