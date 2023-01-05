 

State Police Calls: Attempted Burglary Reported on Route 36

Thursday, January 5, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Attempted Burglary Reported on Route 36

PSP Marienville is currently investigating an attempted burglary that occurred in the area of State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

According to police, the attempt was failed, and the actor(s) left the scene shortly after the attempt.

Police say a money/key drop box cover, valued at $50.00, was damaged during the incident.

This incident shall remain open, pending further interviews, according to police.

Theft in Washington Township

PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft near Old Fryburg Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 9:58 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

Police say it was alleged that someone known to the victim may have taken money from the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.


