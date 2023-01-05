Who Will Manage Second Avenue Park? Council Members Weigh Options.

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – As the construction of the highly anticipated Blueprint Community Multigenerational Park has wrapped up for the winter, those involved in the project have begun to discuss who will manage the park and its facilities.

The discussion arose as Jim Crooks spoke to council on behalf of the Blueprint Community.

“We received the next phase of funding,” Crooks said. “We are really excited to see this progress, as I’m sure many of you are. One of the topics that is coming up is -‘Who is going to run this? Who is going to manage it?’”

Crews have recently completed phase 1B of the construction. During the winter, the Blueprint Community will continue to raise money until the spring when construction is scheduled to resume.

Crooks suggested the borough might be able to both run and manage the park.

“Certainly, the borough is one possibility for an entity to be able to run this park,” he said. “I want to just encourage everybody to start thinking if it is even a possibility that the borough might want to attempt to do this.”

Crooks also explained that the Blueprint Community thought of the Clarion County YMCA, Clarion County, and PennWest Clarion University as options to manage the property.

“I think the park could be a significant moneymaker when you have a full ice skating rink that can be rented out and used,” Crooks explained. “This is just the beginning of things to think about. It’s one big building, and it has to be managed. It has to be run properly. All of those things are going to be talked about.”

On behalf of council, Rachel Roberts then offered some advice to Crooks and the Blueprint Community.

“As a borough, we can’t rent spaces at the park,” Roberts explained. “And, so I would believe if we had that park, we wouldn’t be able to do a thing for the ice skating rink. Therefore, it would be like the Paul Weaver Park where it’s just funding that we do. The only thing that makes money are the surrounding facilities that would be for activities taking place there.”

Roberts continued, saying the park “really isn’t a moneymaker” if the borough were to own and/or manage the property.

At this point, council president Carol Lapinto offered her thoughts.

“I think the Blueprint (Community) needs to continue ownership is my understanding,” Lapinto said.

“I think all those are the questions up in the air,” Crooks replied. “I think the point is, is to getting all those people involved in it.”

Blueprint will initiate Phase Two of construction in the Spring of 2023, which will include completion of the children’s playground, all green space, the parking lot, and the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts.

Depending on funding and logistic success, Blueprint hopes that the park will be functional and open to the public at the conclusion of Phase Two.

The park will then enter its final phase, Phase Three, which includes construction of the splash pad/ice skating area of the park, as well as the restroom facility.

“There will be public bathrooms, a place to rent ice skates, and it’s hard to visualize this actually coming to fruition,” Crooks said. “I think we’re all realizing now that the Blueprint Committee doesn’t have the capacity to operate it.”

Lapinto quickly rebutted, saying, “Honestly, (the Borough) does not have the staff to operate it.”

“Right. Tt would have to be a whole different group,” Crooks said. “We just need your opinions and collaboration. We hope to have you all on board.”

No action was taken on the matter.

