Zero Fatalities, 108 Injured in New Year’s Holiday Crashes Investigated by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from December 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals for DUI during the enforcement period.

Troopers also wrote a total of 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.

More information on 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

