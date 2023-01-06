Driver Allegedly Tosses Bag Containing Over 400 Grams of Crystal Meth Out of Car Window on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion apprehended an area man who allegedly attempted to flee police in Monroe Township after tossing a bag out of his car window that contained 421 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Tyler Walter Allen Smith, of East Brady, on Tuesday, January 3, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion initiated a traffic stop around 3:14 a.m. on January 1 on a black Volkswagen Passat near State Route 68 at the overpass of Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, when the trooper activated the overhead emergency lighting and siren, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed south on Route 68. The vehicle was observed traveling well over 90 MPH in the posted 45 MPH speed zone as it crossed over the center double yellow lines multiple times.

While cresting the hill just north of C&A Trees, the vehicle hit a deer that was crossing the roadway, disabling the vehicle. While the vehicle was slowing to a stop, the driver’s side door opened and a black drawstring bag was thrown into a ditch on the east side of the roadway, according to the complaint.

The vehicle came to a stop within the northbound lane on Route 68, north of Stoney Lonesome Road. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot into the nearby woods and was apprehended shortly thereafter. The driver was identified as Tyler Walter Allen Smith. It was discovered that his driver’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI, the complaint notes.

Smith failed to provide vehicle registration and insurance information for the vehicle. Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana on Smith, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he related that he had smoked marijuana a couple of hours prior to the traffic stop, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, authorities retrieved the black drawstring bag that was thrown from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Inside the bag were approximately 421 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 15 glassine packets containing suspected heroin, a plastic bag containing suspected heroin, 2 ½ Gabapentin pills, 4 Ziploc bags, a white plastic bowl, and a black digital scale.

Smith was searched and a set of metal knuckles were found in his front hoodie pocket, the complaint notes.

He was transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw for suspicion of DUI, and he refused the blood draw, the complaint indicates.

Smith was arraigned at 12:08 p.m. on January 3 on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapons, Misdemeanor 1

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability, Misdemeanor

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Failure To Keep Right, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Failure to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

– Investigation By Officer/Duty Of Operator, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.