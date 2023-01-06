 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 6, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySnow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TonightA chance of snow showers, mainly between 10pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

SaturdayCloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light northwest wind.
SundayA slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Tuesday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 22.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 36.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
